The election of new members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota is a step in the right direction, but will not by itself solve the problems of the justice system. This was stated by MEP and Democratic Bulgaria party DSB leader Radan Kanev on bTV’s “Face to Face” programme.

According to him, GERB and the MRF initially described the procedure as a “patchwork” and a “wedding”, but subsequently supported 80% of the candidates. Kanev said he could not interpret this approach in any other way than as a sign that the elected candidates were “the optimal choice at the moment”.

“I do not expect miracles. A new Supreme Judicial Council will not heal the Bulgarian justice system, but perhaps it is a step in the right direction,” Radan Kanev said.

He stressed that the term of the previous Supreme Judicial Council had expired a long time ago and described the election as the fulfilment of a constitutional obligation by the MPs. According to him, the requirement for a majority of 160 votes means that the task is to elect a composition that is as independent as possible.

The next step is a change in the law

Kanev said that the election of the new council must be followed by amendments to the Judicial System Act. According to him, they must ensure greater independence for magistrates from networks of influence linked to political power.

The DSB leader said that the reform must guarantee the full independence of judges and the accountability of prosecutors. He warned that the change could not happen within a month, as, in his view, dependencies within the justice system had been built up over many years.

Kanev also linked judicial reform to changes in the security services. According to him, without such reform, comprehensive change in the justice system will not be achieved.