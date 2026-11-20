Food prices in major retail chains rose by 1.8% year-on-year as of October 2026. For the market as a whole, annual food inflation stood at 2%, according to the first experimental data from the National Statistical Institute.

Thus, the difference between the price increase in major supermarkets and the overall market indicator is 0.2 percentage points. The data cover food products and non-alcoholic beverages.

Deflation in supermarkets for four months

Deflation was recorded in major retail chains for four consecutive months – from May to August. Across the market as a whole, price decreases were recorded in June and July.

According to NSI data, prices of food products and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.6% in October compared with September. The most significant monthly price increases were recorded for tomatoes – 10.3%, peppers – 8.8%, green beans – 3.8%, and potatoes – 3.6%.

New method for tracking prices

Throughout 2026, the statistical institute tested a method under which it receives information directly from major retail chains. To this end, NSI signed agreements with the largest supermarkets in Bulgaria and began collecting data on the prices of all goods sold there.

From January 2027, this data is expected to be introduced as an additional source in the calculation of consumer price indices. The method will complement official statistics covering the entire market.