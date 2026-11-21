On 21 November (Saturday) at 10:30 a.m., the “Cherno More” Hotel in Varna will host the conference “Children in the Digital World – European Policies for Their Protection”, organised by Bulgarian MEP Christian Vigenin as an initiative of the Delegation of Bulgarian Socialists in the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, which he leads.

The forum will bring together representatives of the European institutions, central and local authorities, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, academia, education, healthcare and the non-governmental sector, as well as students and young people. International experts in the field of digital rights and personal data protection will also take part in the discussion.

Participants will discuss the risks facing children online, the protection of their personal data and the need for more effective European measures to ensure their safety in the digital environment.

Key topics will include the European EU Kids Act initiative, the responsibilities of online platforms and opportunities for better protection of underage users.

The conference will be held with both in-person and remote participants, and simultaneous interpretation between Bulgarian and English will be provided.

The event will be streamed live on Christian Vigenin’s Facebook page, where viewers will be able to ask questions in the comments.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/