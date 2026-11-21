453 investigators are voting for one of their representatives on the new Supreme Judicial Council. The candidates are Boyko Atanasov from the Investigative Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office and Petko Petkov from the National Investigation Service.

The election will be conducted using paper ballots at five polling stations across the country. The elected candidate will occupy the sole seat allocated to investigators in the Prosecutors’ College of the SJC.

The two candidates presented their priorities

The General Assembly of Investigators began on November 14. During the allotted time, the two candidates presented their concepts for the work of the future council and answered questions related to the structure of the military district prosecutor’s offices, as well as the procedures for electing a Prosecutor General and presidents of the Supreme Courts.

Petko Petkov emphasized the role of the prosecution service and the investigative service within the judiciary. He also called for legislative changes to expand investigators’ powers when investigating cases of high factual and legal complexity.

“There are many things on the agenda that need to be changed, and I hope that with the experience and professional qualifications I have, I can be useful to my colleagues in the investigative service and that we can establish feedback for normal communication,” Petko Petkov said.

Boyko Atanasov proposed a review of the work of the previous SJC and changes to the rules governing competitions for magistrates. One of his stated priorities is also ending the practice of appointing relatives of SJC members.

The final vote for the professional quota

The election of the investigators is the final stage in filling the professional quota in the new SJC. Prosecutors have already elected four representatives, while judges have elected six.

On November 20, the National Assembly also filled the parliamentary quota with 11 members – six for the Judges’ College and five for the Prosecutors’ College. A two-thirds majority, or at least 160 votes, was required for the parliamentary election.

Following the investigators’ vote, the final elected member of the new SJC will also be determined. The result will depend on the valid votes cast by the magistrates at the five polling stations.

Sources: bgnes.bg, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg