Traffic at all land border crossing points in Bulgaria is normal. The exception is the Svishtov–Zimnich ferry, whose operation has been suspended due to the low water level of the Danube River, the Border Police reported.

At the border with Greece, passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad. Buses and freight vehicles are also allowed through Kulata, Ilinden and Captain Petko Voyvoda. Traffic at the border crossing points with Türkiye, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is also normal.

Repairs and restrictions on major roads

Temporary restrictions and sections requiring increased caution have been introduced on the Trakia Motorway due to repair and maintenance works. In Plovdiv Region, access to the emergency lane between the 119th and 136th kilometres in the carriageway towards Sofia is restricted. The restriction is in effect from 8:00 to 17:00 due to roadside vegetation mowing.

In the section between Ihtiman and Mirovo, traffic is moving with increased caution due to repairs to the barriers in the emergency lane. In the area between Dolna Vasilitsa and Dolno Varshilo, a speed limit of 100 km/h has been introduced due to road marking works, while between Gorno Varshilo and Dolno Varshilo, bridge structures are being repaired.

On road I-5 in Kardzhali Region, traffic is being carried in one lane in sections between Petelovo and Kardzhali, Zagorsko and Ptichar, as well as Ostrovets and Varben. The reasons are pavement repairs and repairs to expansion joints. Traffic is regulated by road signs, traffic lights or temporary traffic management.

On road I-7 between Zimnitsa and Veselinovo, traffic is also moving in both directions in one lane due to repairs to expansion joints. On road II-52 between Svishtov and Oresh, traffic is being shifted from one lane to another due to paving works. In Varna Region, partial asphalting is being carried out on road III-208 between Provadia and Kamen Dyal, and drivers should follow the temporary signage.

Mountain tourism conditions

“Reduce your speed in advance, keep a greater distance and follow the temporary road signs,” the Road Infrastructure Agency warns regarding the repair zones.

Cloud cover in the mountains will be predominantly considerable. Rain showers are expected, with snow above 1,800 metres. Winds will be moderate to strong from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature will be around 9 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 1 degree at 2,000 metres.

Tourists should take into account the low temperatures at higher elevations, wet and snow-covered sections, and the possibility of a sudden deterioration in visibility. In the event of an accident, a signal to the Mountain Rescue Service can be submitted by calling 112.

Traffic Police measures and the “Winter” campaign

Traffic Police is conducting the third part of the “Winter” campaign, focused on the technical condition of vehicles, the state of their tyres and lighting systems. From 15 November to 1 March, vehicles must be fitted with winter tyres or tyres with a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres.

Drivers must also carry a first-aid kit, a warning triangle, a fire extinguisher and a high-visibility vest. The Interior Ministry’s published reports do not indicate that any nationwide emergency traffic restriction has been introduced or that a general crisis situation has been declared, but the repairs and weather conditions require drivers to adjust their speed accordingly.