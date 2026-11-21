Temporary changes to tram services have been introduced in Sofia due to a major overhaul of a switch at the intersection of Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard and Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard. The changes will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. on November 21 until midnight on November 23.

“Tram lines 1 and 3 will not operate,” Sofia Municipality announced.

Changes to tram routes

Line 8 will run from Lyulin 5 residential area to Zaharna Fabrika railway station. After the intersection of Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard and Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard, the trams will continue left along Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard, Tsar Simeon Street and Haydut Sider Street. The route will operate in both directions.

Tram line 10 will run between Zapaden Park residential area and Vitosha metro station. Along the changed section, the line will run via Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard, Gabrovo Street, Skopie Street, the Nadezhda transport underpass, Knyaginya Maria Luiza Boulevard and Hristo Botev Boulevard, as well as Alabin Street.

Line 13 will also operate along a similar diversion route. It will connect Zaharna Fabrika railway station with Vitosha metro station, passing via Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard, Gabrovo Street, Skopie Street, the Nadezhda transport underpass, Knyaginya Maria Luiza Boulevard, Hristo Botev Boulevard and Alabin Street.

Temporary bus line 1TM

To provide transport along the affected route, temporary bus line 1TM will be introduced between Vazrazhdane Square and Zapaden Park residential area. The buses will depart from stop code 1271, “Vazrazhdane Square,” travel along Hristo Botev Boulevard and Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard, and reach stop code 0620, “Zapaden Park residential area.” The service will operate in both directions.

The line will stop at the existing bus stops along the section from Vardar Boulevard to Zapadna Street, as well as at the existing tram stops between Hristo Botev Boulevard and Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard.

Four temporary stops will also be introduced: No. 6609 and No. 6610, “Vardar Boulevard,” and No. 6611 and No. 6612, “Konstantin Velichkov Boulevard.” They are located along Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard in both directions.

Sources: bta.bg