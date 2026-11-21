The price of bread is once again under pressure due to higher costs for electricity, gas, flour and other raw materials. Serafim Vasilev, a bread producer from Lom, told NOVA that despite the compensation for electricity, his latest bill had increased by more than 30%.

“My penultimate bill was 20 euro cents per kilowatt-hour, while now, with the compensation, it is 31–32 euro cents,” Vasilev explained. According to him, this is the amount on the latest bill he received.

Asked whether the state aid for electricity provides the necessary relief, the producer replied: “If I say yes, I will be lying; if I say no – I will be lying again.”

Flour Is €50 More Expensive per Ton

The pressure on production is coming not only from energy costs. This year, annual fees and subscriptions for services related to the collection of plant and animal waste, occupational medicine, the maintenance of cash registers and other activities have increased.

“Last week, flour went up by €50 per ton, and as for yellow cheese and dairy products – I was told yesterday that there are new prices,” Vasilev said. In his view, the accumulation of higher costs throughout the entire production chain inevitably affects the cost of bread and baked goods.

The Price of Bread Has Not Changed for a Year

Despite the increase in costs, the producer said that the price of his bread has remained the same for a year now. However, he warned that this policy would be difficult to maintain if the rising prices of raw materials and services continued.

“For us, three or four euro cents is a lot, while for the consumer it is nothing. But four euro cents can save a company from closing down,” Vasilev said.

An additional problem for bread producers is the seasonal contraction in consumption. According to Vasilev’s observations, people buy less bread in winter because the day is shorter and it gets dark earlier.

“As we joke, whoever survives will tell the tale in spring. Difficult times lie ahead for me,” the bread producer said.