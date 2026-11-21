A fashion brand’s website for women’s clothing is showcasing discounted items with discounts of up to 50% that, in practice, cannot be purchased either online or in the brand’s physical stores. This was reported by the “We, the Consumers” online platform.

Some of the items are from old collections and have long been sold out. Available sizes are marked on the special Black Days page, while an “notify me” option is displayed next to those that are unavailable. However, the product pages list all stores carrying the brand’s name, without specifying whether the particular model and the requested size are actually available at the respective outlet.

No up-to-date information on availability

According to an explanation by a sales assistant, cited by “We, the Consumers”, there is no system that collects, organizes and updates availability data for the physical stores. The listed outlets were provided for general information only, and customers were advised to call in advance or send an inquiry via Viber.

A telephone check also showed that the stores are owned by different retailers. Each of them decides independently whether to participate in the Black Days campaign and whether to sell the items at the advertised discounts or at their regular prices. This circumstance is not mentioned on the brand’s website. At the same time, some of the physical outlets offer sizes that are not marked as available in the online store.

“Failure to indicate the prices when choosing a different place of purchase creates a prerequisite for misleading consumers,” commented Gabriela Rumenova, the platform’s founder.

She points out that the law does not require a retailer to apply the same promotion across all sales channels. According to Rumenova, however, the lack of clear information about the different owners of the outlets and the prices at each store may create a false impression among customers.

How to avoid discrepancies

“We, the Consumers” advise customers, before visiting a physical store, to request confirmation that the selected item is available in the specific size and can be purchased at the advertised promotional price. It is also advisable to check whether the item can be reserved, as discounted products may quickly sell out.

In the event of a discrepancy between the information on the website and the actual situation, consumers should save photos or screenshots of the product page, the available sizes, the listed stores and the prices. The collected evidence can be attached to a report submitted to the Commission for Consumer Protection.