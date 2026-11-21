Prime Minister Rumen Radev will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, in the capital Riyadh, the Prime Minister will meet with

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The delegation led by the Bulgarian Prime Minister includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Aleksandar Pulev, Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, and Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov. During the visit to Riyadh, the Deputy Prime Minister and the ministers will hold bilateral meetings.