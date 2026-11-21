Bulgaria and India discussed a joint roadmap for enhanced partnership for the period 2027–2031. The discussion took place in Delhi between Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during the Bulgarian minister’s official visit.

The document is intended to outline specific directions for developing bilateral cooperation and intensifying political dialogue. The areas discussed included the economy, education, culture, defence, science and technology.

Focus on Language, Science and High Technology

Velislava Petrova highlighted the potential of resuming the study of Bulgarian at the University of Delhi. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this could expand exchanges related to labour migration, particularly by attracting highly qualified employees to the high-tech sector.

Cooperation within the framework of the Bulgarian-Indian Network for Science, Innovation, Technology and Economy SITE was also discussed at the meeting. Opportunities to develop partnerships with Sofia Tech Park and INSAIT were examined.

“The security of commercial shipping in the region is also directly important to India, including to Indian sailors,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement on the talks. The ministers also discussed international efforts to ensure safe routes for the transport of food.

Talks on the EU, Ukraine and Connectivity

The topics included the strategic partnership between the European Union and India, as well as the opportunities that will arise when the free trade agreement between the two countries enters into force. Velislava Petrova and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine and security in the Black Sea and the Middle East.

The Bulgarian foreign minister also presented the upcoming connectivity summit, which Sofia will host in the spring of 2027. The forum will be prepared in coordination with the European Commission and will promote transport, energy and digital links between the European Union, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.