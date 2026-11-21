The election of a new Supreme Judicial Council is on the home stretch, as investigators vote for their representative on the body. A total of 453 investigators from across the country are entitled to vote, while there are two candidates – Boyko Atanasov from the Investigative Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office and investigator Petko Petkov.

Both took part in the previous procedure four years ago, when no SJC composition was elected. Voting is taking place in five polling stations, with turnout reportedly high, according to bTV.

„We have two exceptionally worthy candidates, and I regret that they cannot both become members of the SJC,“ said Borislav Sarafov, an investigator and former chief prosecutor.

He pointed out that the election of a chief prosecutor should not become the sole focus. „Every election is important and we should not overemphasize it,“ Sarafov said.

What follows the vote

The election result is expected to become clear at 11 p.m. If neither of the two candidates receives the required support, a runoff may be held the following day.

Maria Pavlova, a former justice minister, said that the investigators’ representative should maintain dialogue both with their colleagues in the prosecutorial and judicial colleges and with the magistrates who elected them. According to her, sufficient feedback has been lacking so far.

A one-week period for filing appeals begins after the result is announced. As of election day, no appeal has been filed, but one may be submitted after voting concludes.

The names of the new SJC members must be published in the State Gazette. Only then can the council begin work in its new composition, which, under the most favorable circumstances, could happen in December.