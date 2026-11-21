At least 2,000 jobs in the Ministry of Interior are slated to be cut as part of the planned optimization of the state administration. This was announced by Stefan Belchev, a lawmaker from “Progressive Bulgaria” and chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy.

A total of 5,000 positions in the public sector have been earmarked for cuts in the budget, some of them vacant. Around 2,400 positions are in the rest of the public sector, while additional cuts are planned at state-owned enterprises.

“This is the first step in a truly serious optimization of the public sector,” Belchev said. In his words, the reform should be based on functional analyses, which have already been carried out in most ministries. He described the cuts and reassignments as difficult decisions, as they affect people’s lives, but presented them as a necessary measure.

Data on Employees with TELK Decisions to Be Reviewed

Belchev also commented on the information about around 6,000 Interior Ministry employees with TELK decisions. He said the data would likely be subject to further clarification and review by the Minister of Interior.

“I would like to reassure precisely those people in wheelchairs whom we can actually see are suffering that they will not be affected by any future changes,” the lawmaker said regarding the protests against the proposed changes to medical assessments.

According to Belchev, artificial intelligence could be used as an aid in the assessment process, but the basis should be a functional assessment in accordance with World Health Organization standards. It would take into account how a person’s health affects their daily life, ability to care for themselves and capacity to work.

Belchev Rejected Claims of a “Blank Check”

The lawmaker rejected the opposition’s claims that the budget includes a “blank check” worth €1 billion. In his words, the funds have a specific purpose, with the majority earmarked for completing Sofia’s ring road.

The budget also provides funding for completing the Struma motorway and Plovdiv’s ring road. Belchev explained the high cost of construction around Sofia by citing the complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels.