From November 22, a section of Sofia’s Ring Road in the direction from Aleksandar Malinov Boulevard to Cherni Vrah Boulevard will be closed. The restriction is being introduced due to damaged expansion joints on a bridge structure over Simeonovsko Shose Boulevard.

Traffic in this direction will remain suspended until the damage to the road infrastructure has been fully repaired and safe passage conditions have been restored. No specific deadline for completion of the repair work has been given.

The responsibility for maintaining and repairing the structure lies with the Road Infrastructure Agency. The issue with the joints has been raised repeatedly in recent months, including through reports and calls for urgent action.

The temporary traffic organization will be supervised by teams from the Traffic Police Department at the Sofia Directorate of the Interior. Police officers will monitor compliance with the restrictions and assist drivers in the area.

“Follow the road signs in place and the instructions of the police officers on site,” the Sofia Directorate of the Interior urged.

Drivers planning to travel along the Southern Arc are advised to choose an alternative route in advance and allow additional time for their journey.