“The accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union came at the right time.” Prof. Hans-Gert Pöttering said this in an interview with bTV, conducted in Berlin.

The conversation focuses on Bulgaria’s development on the eve of the 20th anniversary of its accession to the European Union. The country became a full member on 1 January 2007, and the anniversary will be marked on 1 January 2027.

Pöttering was President of the European Parliament at the time of the accession

Prof. Hans-Gert Pöttering is a German Christian Democrat and a longtime participant in European politics. He headed the European Parliament from 2007 to 2009, including during the period when Bulgaria and Romania joined the European Union.

In the interview, he examines Bulgaria’s position two decades after joining the EU and the important tasks facing the country. The published material does not specify the particular areas discussed by Pöttering, but presents his assessment of the timing of Bulgaria and Romania’s accession as positive.

The conversation in Berlin was conducted by journalist Kristina Baksanova, with Borisлав Mavrov as cameraman. The full interview was broadcast on the programme “bTV World”.