The Road Infrastructure Agency warned drivers to prepare their vehicles for winter conditions due to the expected cold snap from November 23. Rainfall is forecast, while sub-zero temperatures and conditions conducive to icing are expected in the morning hours.

The RIA urged drivers to set out only with suitable tires, drive at an appropriate speed and maintain the necessary distance. The aim is to prevent traffic from being blocked and avoid hindering the work of snow-clearing equipment.

“Drivers should prepare their vehicles for winter conditions and take the road conditions into account,” the RIA said.

The national road network has been under winter maintenance since November 16. The regional road administrations and the companies involved are monitoring weather forecasts in order to treat road surfaces in a timely manner. Particular attention will be paid to mountain passes and high-altitude areas.

The agency reminds drivers that unsuitable tires, excessive speed and failure to maintain distance can hinder traffic and prevent snow-clearing machines from reaching individual sections.

Citizens and transport companies can follow the latest road conditions through the RIA’s information platform. Information is also available around the clock by calling 0700 130 20.

Sources: focus-news.net