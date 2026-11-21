The difference between inflation in Bulgaria and the euro area should not be explained solely by energy prices. This was stated by the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, Dimitar Radev, during a seminar organized by the European Economics and Finance Centre at the University of London. His remarks were published by the BNB.

Radev noted that in October, annual inflation measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices stood at 6% in Bulgaria, compared with 4% in the euro area. At the same time, the average interest rate on new housing loans in Bulgaria was around 2.4%, while the European Central Bank’s composite indicator for the euro area was around 3.6%.

“However, we should not explain the entire difference between inflation in Bulgaria and the euro area with energy prices,” Dimitar Radev said.

According to him, the example of a household in Sofia shows how a common monetary policy affects individual countries differently. A common key interest rate does not automatically result in identical mortgage rates, just as a common currency does not mean identical growth in consumer prices.

Energy is passed through to prices differently

Energy costs can increase the cost of production, but the impact on consumer prices does not necessarily occur immediately. A company with a fixed-price supply contract may feel the increase when the contract is renewed, while companies that purchase energy at market prices may face the pressure earlier.

Producers and retailers may temporarily absorb part of the increase at the expense of their margins. Regulated tariffs can also delay the pass-through of the change to household bills. The varying share of transport in consumer expenditure further leads to different effects of the energy shock on inflation.

Incomes, demand and lending

Radev identified wage and income growth, domestic demand and lending dynamics as other factors. When demand is strong, companies can more easily pass higher production costs on to prices. In the services sector, the relationship between wage growth and productivity is particularly important.

Fiscal policy can also boost demand at a time when supply cannot expand quickly. Therefore, a lower cost of mortgage borrowing does not rule out faster increases in the prices of goods and services.

“Our aim is to bring inflation back to 2% over the medium term,” the BNB governor said. He also placed the issue in a broader geopolitical context, pointing out that Russia’s war against Ukraine has disrupted trade in a region from which grain is exported to markets outside Europe and through which a route for the export of Kazakh oil passes.

Sources: focus-news.net