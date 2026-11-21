Prime Minister Rumen Radev has begun his official visit to Saudi Arabia. The visit is at the invitation of the kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the capital Riyadh, the Bulgarian prime minister was welcomed by Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and a member of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman

On 22 November, Rumen Radev will meet with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The talks will take place in Riyadh.

The Bulgarian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, and Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov.

As part of the visit, the members of the delegation will hold bilateral meetings with their Saudi counterparts.

Previous talks between representatives of the two countries

At the beginning of November, Rumen Radev held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, who was visiting Bulgaria.

The Government Information Service reported on the start of the official visit and the upcoming meeting in Riyadh.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg