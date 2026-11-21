Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “murderer” in an interview with CNN. His remarks came in response to statements by Donald Trump, who earlier described Putin as his “friend”.

“For us, he is an enemy... for us, he is a murderer,” Zelensky said. He added: “I think that for most people around the world he is a murderer, because he kills—in fact, he kills every day and every night.”

The Ukrainian president said that Trump himself decides what to call Russia’s leader, but according to him, portraying Putin as a friend means that he is not facing enough pressure.

Trump defended his relationship with Putin

The American president called Putin his friend ahead of the trilateral meeting with the Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. Trump said that the two had maintained good relations for many years.

Following the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, he said that both Zelensky and Putin wanted to bring the war to an end. Trump added that maintaining relations with both of them was a positive thing, but he could not say whether Putin was also a friend of the United States.

New casualties in Russian attacks

Russian strikes continued overnight. Two people were killed and 52 were injured in missile attacks and drone strikes against Kryvyi Rih. A boy was among those killed.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service also reported 11 people injured in Kharkiv region and one person injured in Rivne.

On Friday, at least nine people were killed in Russian strikes on bridges in Kyiv and railway stations in western Ukraine. Zelensky described the attack as the largest of the year. According to him, it involved 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, and more than 400 drones.

Against this backdrop, Poland reported that a Russian cruise missile was among the three objects that violated the country’s airspace in its southeastern part. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the missile had fallen in a rural area near Nowy Lipowiec, about 50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Sources: news.bg, transcripts.cnn.com