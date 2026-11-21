Interior Ministry employees will take part in protest action in Sofia on November 28. The protest will begin in front of the Interior Ministry, said Iliya Kuzmanov, chairman of the Management Board of the Trade Union Federation of Interior Ministry Employees.

He said the decision had already been made by the trade union organization. Participants will be released from work and will not be assigned to maintain public order on the day of the protest. Kuzmanov made the statement in Veliko Tarnovo, where the trade union federation is holding a meeting.

The union is protesting against the freezing of funds

The reason for the discontent is the decision not to provide for an increase in the remuneration of Interior Ministry employees in 2027. Kuzmanov said employees see this as a punishment and do not agree to be blamed for the state budget deficit.

„We are taking to the streets for honor,“ Iliya Kuzmanov said.

He pointed out that civil servants had been promised a unified approach to determining salaries. According to him, the Security sector, and the Interior Ministry in particular, had been excluded from this approach. Kuzmanov also said that a possible 5 percent increase would not represent a significant sum against the backdrop of the budget deficit.

What the Interior Minister said

At a meeting of the Council for Social Partnership, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that the country's financial situation did not allow for an increase in remuneration in 2027. He stressed the need for more efficient resource management and limiting expenses not directly related to employee pay.

According to Demerdzhiev, such an approach could create opportunities for future improvements in remuneration and the material and technical provision of the Interior Ministry.

Kuzmanov said the union no longer had any specific demands directed at those in power. In his words, the protest is aimed at restoring respect for employees and addressing the state's attitude toward the Interior Ministry system. He linked the upcoming demonstration to the first union gatherings 18 years ago, which laid the foundations for establishing the federation.

Sources: bta.bg