The election of the new Supreme Judicial Council has limited the influence of shadowy forces in the judiciary, but it does not mean a change in Yes, Bulgaria’s attitude toward the government. This was stated by the party’s co-chairman, Bozhidar Bozhanov, on BNT.

“The status quo was not happy with the election of the new Supreme Judicial Council. Delyan Peevski was visibly unhappy in the plenary hall, while Boyko Borisov was absent. The shadowy forces have lost ground in the judiciary,” Bozhanov said.

A Majority Without GERB and DPS

According to him, the election of the SJC members from the parliamentary quota fulfilled a campaign promise by Yes, Bulgaria to achieve a majority of 160 votes without the participation of GERB and DPS.

Bozhanov rejected claims that the agreements had been reached through non-transparent negotiations. He said consultations between the parliamentary groups had been held in the National Assembly and during working hours. The procedure included public hearings and nominations from civil society.

The co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria insisted that the new composition should not be viewed as a distribution of party quotas. “I do not view it as four members from DB and PP out of 11 from PB, because there were no quotas,” he said.

No Guarantee About the Actions of All Members

Bozhanov pointed to Veselin Vuchkov, Judge Radulovska, Emil Dechev and Andrey Yankulov as examples of nominees who should not be assessed solely on the basis of their previous professional or political ties.

He acknowledged that there was no guarantee as to how all 11 elected members of the parliamentary quota would act, but expressed confidence that a significant number of them would withstand any potential pressure.

According to Bozhanov, the election of the new SJC is not judicial reform in itself, but the fulfillment of a constitutional obligation delayed for four years. He linked the fall of the Denkov cabinet to the refusal of the then-ruling parties to grant Delyan Peevski a quota on the SJC.

Yes, Bulgaria Remains in Opposition

Bozhanov was adamant that the majority achieved in the election of the SJC did not signify political rapprochement with the government.

“We remain in opposition. We will criticize the budget and the government’s foreign policy, and we will do so much more harshly than the crouching Peevski, who had been waiting for months for those in power, and more harshly than GERB,” he said.

Regarding the future election of a prosecutor general, Bozhanov said that parliament should not participate in determining the candidate. “The prosecutor general will be elected by the SJC, not in other buildings,” he said, adding that there was no pre-formed majority in the new council for a specific candidacy.

The co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria added that renewing the SJC was not enough to resolve the problems in the judicial system. According to him, structural changes in the prosecution service are also needed so that it is not used as “a shield for some and a club against others.”

Sources: news.bg