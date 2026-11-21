The election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota shows a new political rapprochement between “Progressive Bulgaria,” “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria.” Former Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said this in an interview with BNT.

According to her, the three formations agreed on the composition of the SJC without GERB taking part in the preliminary talks. Petkova described the discussions as opaque.

“The strange thing is that all these arrangements were actually made behind closed doors. I do not know what necessitated this secrecy and these conversations in the corridors and the rooms,” Petkova said.

She said that GERB had supported certain candidates after their hearings and based on the opinions of its representatives on the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee. According to Petkova, the majority that was achieved shows that there is a new political agreement between the ruling parties and PP-DB.

“It also became clear after yesterday’s arrangements and yesterday’s coalition deal related to the Supreme Judicial Council that, whatever colleagues on either side may say, the deal is in place. So the only opposition is GERB and our partners from the Union of Democratic Forces,” she said.

Warning of political revanchism

Petkova expressed hope that the renewal of the governing bodies in the judicial system would not lead to political revanchism. In this context, she included the election of a new SJC, the upcoming renewal of its Inspectorate and the forthcoming election of a prosecutor general.

As an example of such actions, she cited the 2022 arrests of GERB leader Boyko Borissov, Sevdelina Arnaudova and Vladislav Goranov.

Criticism of the 2027 budget

The former finance minister also criticized the draft state budget for 2027. She said GERB would insist that all proposals which, according to the party, increase the tax burden on citizens and businesses be dropped.

The measures mentioned include a 33% tax on excess profits, taxation of food vouchers and a 30% increase in the tax valuations of real estate. According to Petkova, the latter measure does not take into account differences in property prices across the various regions.

She questioned the claim by the ruling parties that the bill envisages genuine consolidation of public finances. According to her, spending is increasing by nearly 2.5 billion euros, while capital expenditure is falling by 3.3 billion euros, mainly because of the completion of the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Petkova also pointed to a projected budget deficit of 4.2% on an accrual basis and 3.5% on a cash basis, as well as plans to assume 8.6 billion euros in new government debt.

“What is effectively being handed out is credit-fueled generosity,” she commented.

Regarding possible protests against the draft budget, Petkova said that the decision whether to take part in them belonged to citizens.

Sources: news.bg