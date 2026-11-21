MP Zdravko Markov of “Progressive Bulgaria” and a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance announced his support for removing the so-called house book from the Constitution. He discussed the issue on the NOVA NEWS programme “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov”, уточнявайки, че разговорите за евентуални конституционни промени тепърва предстоят.

“I firmly support removing the so-called house book,” Markov said. In his words, the current list restricts the head of state from choosing an independent and non-partisan caretaker prime minister outside the narrow circle of the public administration.

Markov Rejected Claims of Deals Surrounding the SJC

His statement came a day after Parliament elected 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. Markov described the vote as a “historic decision” that ended the long-standing deadlock and the work of a council whose mandate had expired.

The MP rejected claims by GERB and the MRF of deals with “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”. He pointed out that the governing majority has 131 MPs, while decisions requiring a qualified majority need 160 votes.

“There are no backroom deals; there is constructiveness, there is dialogue with the opposition—not with partners—on important matters of state.”

Markov said the talks held did not constitute collusion. According to him, the aim was to restore the rule of law and enable investigations into possible misuse of public funds.

What Comes Next for the New Judicial Council

According to the MP, the procedure in the Legal Affairs Committee included dozens of hours of hearings. The new 11 members of the SJC are expected to take part in judicial reform, as well as in the election of a new Prosecutor General and presidents of the supreme courts.

Markov also denied the claim that support for electing the council members was linked to a prior promise of votes for future constitutional amendments. He said that a broad public and parliamentary debate on the issue was still to come.

His Position on the 2027 Budget

During the interview, the MP also commented on the parameters of the 2027 Budget. He rejected the opposition’s warnings that the budget would lead to a recession and high inflation, and said that it aimed to change the economic model.

Markov said that public spending would be cut and the deficit would be reduced by 2% on a cash basis. In his words, social spending for people in need would not be cut.

Sources: news.bg, nova.bg