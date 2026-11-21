The election of the new Supreme Judicial Council is a natural step towards freeing the state from dependencies, said the Sofia regional coordinator of “Progressive Bulgaria” and chair of the parliamentary Education Committee, Dimitar Zdravkov.

According to him, the political dependencies that had obstructed the election for years no longer exist. On 20 November, the National Assembly elected 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota, while on 21 November, investigating magistrates voted for their representative from the professional quota. With this, the procedure for filling the 25-member council entered its final phase.

“The independence of the judiciary is not a privilege for magistrates. It is a constitutional guarantee of justice for society,” Dimitar Zdravkov said.

He added that he did not accept the Supreme Judicial Council being defined as “mine”, “yours” or “theirs”, because the council belongs to the entire Bulgarian people and to the judicial system.

Zdravkov Denied That There Had Been Secret Talks

The chair of the Education Committee rejected claims that discussions about the candidates for the Supreme Judicial Council had been held secretly and outside parliament. According to him, the talks had taken place in the Legal Affairs Committee’s chamber during the hearings, which had also been attended by representatives of the other parliamentary groups.

Zdravkov also denied that there was tension or a split between the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria” and the Council of Ministers. He commented on MP Anton Kutev’s statement about communication problems between the two institutions.

“Under no circumstances can there be talk of a split in the group or similar insinuations. There is communication with all ministers,” Zdravkov said.

He cited as an example his work with the team of Education Minister Prof. Georgi Valchev and said that information about the administration’s actions sometimes reached those in power through the opposition.

He Proposes Changes to School Funding

Zdravkov defended the intention to link school funding not only to the number of students but also to the results achieved. According to him, the current delegated-budget model creates conditions for the system to encourage formal attendance instead of the actual acquisition of knowledge. The methodology is still being developed, with the minister having requested several months to prepare it.

As one of his ideas, he pointed to the possibility of linking the results of the national external assessment to obtaining a driving licence. Zdravkov clarified that this was not an adopted measure but his personal view of a way to motivate students to attend school with a desire to acquire knowledge.

He also said that he would insist that schools, kindergartens and student dormitories not pay for electricity as industrial enterprises do. According to him, talks had already been held with representatives of the Budget and Energy Committees. If the complete removal of this regime is not possible, an option for significant compensation will be sought.

On the “Religion and Virtues” Subject

Zdravkov also defended the proposed “Religion and Virtues” subject. He said that this was not a matter of compulsory religious instruction, but an opportunity for parents to choose between different forms of education, including an option focused solely on virtues.

“The school and the family are allies. We are not introducing religious instruction; we are preserving the secular nature of education,” he said.

As an argument for the subject, Zdravkov pointed to the growing aggression among children and the need to build moral values. On the issue of possible protests over the budget and rising prices, he said that protest was a normal form of public discontent and did not automatically mean the government would fall. According to him, however, there were currently no real conditions for mass protests. He acknowledged that the issue of prices and social tensions remained legitimate.

Sources: bntnews.bg