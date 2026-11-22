Attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea pose a risk to tourism and the maritime industry in Bulgaria, former Minister of Labour and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov said in an interview with NOVA. According to him, seven vessels have been hit in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone over the past month alone.

Gutsanov stressed that it was unclear whether the drones were Russian, Ukrainian or belonged to a third country. He said that the only way to stop the attacks on merchant ships was to achieve peace.

“If measures are not taken by our government and the local authorities, tourism will be in an extremely difficult situation next year,” Gutsanov warned.

According to him, security was among the main advantages with which Bulgaria promoted itself as a tourist destination during the past season. He believes that, because of the situation, the country can no longer use this message in the same way.

Increase in cargo traffic, but shipowners refusing service

Gutsanov said that the ports of Varna and Burgas had reported a 6% increase compared with last year. According to him, the growth was linked to the transit of goods to Ukraine.

Alongside this growth, however, there are already shipowners refusing to enter Bulgarian ports for loading and unloading, the former minister said. In his view, the actions against the vessels are affecting both tourism and the maritime industry at the same time.

Gutsanov also commented on the broader consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine. He described Europe as one of the biggest losers from the conflict and said that continuing along this course could leave European countries out of the negotiating table.