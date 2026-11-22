Traffic on the Sofia Ring Road at the bridge over Simeonovsko Shose Blvd. is changing due to repairs to the facility’s expansion joints. The temporary traffic organization will be in place from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

The repair work will be carried out in stages in both carriageways. While work is being performed in one of them, traffic will move in both directions in the carriageway where no repairs are taking place. The Road Infrastructure Agency is calling on drivers to exercise increased caution, drive at an appropriate speed and strictly follow the traffic signs.

“Drivers must exercise increased caution and drive at an appropriate speed while strictly following the signs in place,” the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that a section of the ring road in the direction from Aleksandar Malinov Blvd. to Cherni Vrah Blvd. is to be closed. Traffic in this direction will remain suspended until the damage to the road infrastructure has been fully repaired and safe conditions for passage have been restored.

Traffic will be regulated by teams from the Traffic Police division of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. They will monitor compliance with the temporary traffic organization and assist drivers on site.

Repairs were requested following reports of dangerous expansion joints

The problem with the bridge’s expansion joints has been raised repeatedly by Sofia Municipality. In October, the local administration called on the Road Infrastructure Agency to immediately secure and repair the damaged sections.

On October 9, 2026, the municipality sent a new letter to the road agency. Since February 2024, it has been insisting on repairs to the facility, and in September and the first nine days of October 2026 alone, it forwarded 29 citizen reports concerning the condition of the expansion joints to the relevant authorities.

Sources: bta.bg