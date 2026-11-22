More than 1,000 complaints about „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ have been submitted to Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva. The complaints mainly concern high bills and the quality of the utility service. Speaking on NOVA, Delcheva said she expects their number to continue growing.

According to her, Sofia Municipality and the Ministry of Energy have already taken steps to investigate the company. The municipality has also planned to prepare an analysis. Delcheva said she sees a willingness to resolve the problem, but warned that „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“’s debts, which exceed one billion leva, cannot be passed on to consumers.

„We, the citizens, cannot solve their problem by raising prices,“ the ombudsman said.

Delcheva also said that, according to data presented by the minister, the company is not implementing its investment and repair plans. She did not specify a deadline for completing the investigations or the concrete measures that might follow.

How complaints about bills are reviewed

When a specific complaint is submitted, the ombudsman’s institution contacts „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ and requests an investigation. If it is established that an incorrectly inflated heating bill has been charged, the case may be resolved.

The ombudsman also linked the issue to the need to support households because of high prices. According to her, initially only aid for businesses had been announced, and she proposed reducing VAT for household consumers. The government has still not taken this recommendation into account, but Delcheva expects another form of support to be announced.

During the interview, she also commented on problems with water and sewage services. In a number of cities, petitions have been launched because of a lack of the necessary infrastructure and doubts about the quality of drinking water. „The right to quality drinking water is a fundamental right of every citizen,“ the ombudsman said, urging those in power to present a clear action plan.