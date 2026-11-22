A phone and smartwatch presented as a gift when renewing a contract with a mobile operator turned out to be leased for 24 months. Following a report to the BNT, elderly Varna resident Georgi Georgiev was given the opportunity to terminate the contracts without any remaining installments or penalties.

Georgiev says he was initially contacted by phone with an offer to renew his contract. At the operator’s office, he was offered a new phone and smartwatch.

“I told him not to write anything down, that I didn’t need those things, that my pension was minimal and I couldn’t afford it. He told me several times that it was only €52 with a 24-month warranty,” Georgi Georgiev recounts.

The man was left with the impression that €52 was the one-time price for the devices. After becoming suspicious, his son and daughter checked the documents and discovered that a lease agreement had been signed.

“The lease — 24 installments, which came to €56 each,” Georgiev says. His daughter, Hristina Georgieva, says that during a conversation with an employee she learned that the total liability for the two years was around €1,300.

The Attempt to Terminate the Contract

Georgi Georgiev and his daughter visited an office of the operator to terminate the contract within the period stipulated by law. According to Hristina Georgieva, an error occurred when her name was being entered while she was submitting the complaint, after which the employee tore up the first form and gave her a new one.

“When I filled out the new one, he informed me that he couldn’t give me a reference number because I had asked for one. They were going to call me and provide it to me later,” she recounts.

Asked whether the number had been provided, Hristina Georgieva replied: “No, they didn’t give it to me.”

Georgiev then sent complaints to the Commission for Consumer Protection and the ombudsman.

The mobile operator explained that Georgi Georgiev could terminate his lease agreements without any remaining installments or penalties.

The company stated that the contracts had not initially been canceled because the man had not brought in the phone and smartwatch so their condition could be inspected.

The case illustrates the difference between the amount presented during the conversation and the actual terms of the signed lease agreement. In this particular case, the matter was resolved after complaints were filed and a report was made to the BNT, while the operator confirmed the termination without any additional payments.