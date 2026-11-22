Nikolay Popov said he expects more arrests following the temporary detention of Stanislav Karapetkov, chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Independent Automotive Technical Experts in Bulgaria. In a post cited by „Fokus“, Popov named Krasimir Pargov as someone who, in his view, should be the next person detained.

„The Ministry of Interior is on the trail of everyone involved“, Popov wrote. He did not present any public data to support his claim about impending arrests. At present, there has been no official statement from the Ministry of Interior or the prosecutor's office بشأن new detentions in the case.

Stanislav Karapetkov's home in Sliven was searched during an operation on November 21. During the investigative procedures, he was temporarily detained and was released after they were completed. It has not been publicly announced that charges have been brought against him or in what procedural capacity he is involved in the investigation.

Karapetkov was an expert witness in the case concerning the death of 12-year-old Siyana, who died in a road accident near the Pleven village of Telish. His work on the expert assessment became the subject of a public dispute with Nikolay Popov, who is the girl's father. A new comprehensive expert assessment was ordered after Karapetkov withdrew as an expert witness.

Popov also announced that he would make new revelations about what he described as „schemes involving expert assessments“ on BNT. These claims do not constitute established facts and have not been confirmed by official data from the investigating authorities.

The investigation is continuing, but no details have so far been announced about the subject of the pre-trial proceedings, the materials seized or the possible role of other individuals. There has also been no public announcement that Krasimir Pargov has been detained or charged.

Sources: focus-news.net, bgnes.bg, trafficnews.bg