An appeal has been made to Orthodox Christians to pray for Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech, who is in serious condition. The prayer asks God to grant him strength and recovery, and the doctors wisdom and support in caring for him.

“Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, healer of our souls and bodies, look mercifully upon Your faithful servant, Metropolitan Gavriil, and grant him health, strength and a blessed recovery!”, the appeal says.

On November 4, the Metropolitan of Lovech was admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. A statement from the Bulgarian Patriarchate said that he had been diagnosed with acute pancreatitis and that the medical team was providing the necessary care for his recovery.

His path to spiritual service

In 2023, Metropolitan Gavriil was a guest on the “Hot Hearts” segment of the Bulgarian National Radio. In the interview, he said that as a child he had lived for seven years in Czechoslovakia with his father, who worked as a builder and foreman of a Bulgarian work brigade.

After returning to Bulgaria, Gavriil graduated from the 18th High School in Sofia and then studied civil engineering, specializing in “Road Construction”. He graduated in 1977.

According to him, Bishop Parthenius of Leukas played a decisive role in his spiritual path. As a student, he sought advice at the Church of “St. Petka” in Sofia, where the priest Father Sava directed him to the bishop. “Under his spiritual guidance, I fully embarked on the path of faith and the Church—to receive Communion, read the Rule and pray,” Metropolitan Gavriil recalls.

Later, he also pointed to the influence of Schema-Abbess Maria from the Klisura Monastery. It was there that he finally decided that he wanted to become a monk.

Metropolitan of Lovech since 2001

Gavriil was elected Metropolitan of Lovech in January 2001. He has led the diocese for more than 25 years and continues to serve as a hierarch of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

At the end of his interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he wished believers health, joy and spiritual peace. “True happiness is always in God and with God,” the Metropolitan said.

Sources: bnrnews.bg