Traffic at all land border crossings is normal, the Border Police reports. The Svishtov–Zimnich ferry service is temporarily not operating due to the low level of the Danube River. At the border with Greece, passenger cars and minibuses of up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through „Rudozem“, „Zlatograd“, „Makaza“ and „Ivaylovgrad“, while buses and lorries are also allowed through „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Kapitan Petko Voyvoda“.

Restrictions due to repair work remain in place on several major routes. On the „Trakia“ motorway in Plovdiv Region, access to the emergency lane in the carriageway towards Burgas is restricted between kilometres 119 and 136. The measure is due to roadside vegetation mowing and is scheduled from 8:00 to 17:00.

Drivers are also advised to exercise increased caution in the Ihtiman–Mirovo section due to repairs to the barriers. Bridge structures are being repaired between Gorno Varshilo–Dolno Varshilo, while in the Dolna Vasilitsa–Dolno Varshilo area the speed limit is 100 kilometres per hour due to road marking works.

On road I-5 in Kardzhali Region, traffic is restricted to one lane in the Petelevo–Kardzhali, Zagorsko–Ptichar and Ostrovets–Varben sections. The reasons are pavement repairs and work on expansion joints. There are also restrictions on road I-7 between Zimnitsa and Veselinovo, as well as on road II-52 between Svishtov and Oresh. Partial asphalting is continuing on the third-class road III-208 between Provadiya and Kamen Dyal. „Reduce your speed in advance, keep a greater distance and follow the temporary road signs,“ the Road Infrastructure Agency warns.

Rain and snow at higher elevations

Cloud cover will be considerable in the mountains, with showers of rain and snow above 1,800 metres. Moderate to strong west-northwesterly winds are expected. Forecast temperatures are around 9 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 1 degree at 2,000 metres.

At Mount Botev, the Mountain Rescue Service reports fog, a temperature of minus 3 degrees and strong winds. No up-to-date avalanche information has been published for Vitosha, Rila, Pirin and the Balkan Mountains. Hikers should take into account the wet and snow-covered sections, low temperatures and the possibility of a sharp reduction in visibility.

Increased checks and latest bulletins

Until 22 November, the Traffic Police are carrying out increased checks on lorries and buses. Inspections of vehicles’ winter preparedness are also continuing. From 15 November to 1 March, vehicles must be equipped with tyres suitable for winter conditions or with a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres.

By 18:20 on 21 November, 62 road traffic accidents, one death and 19 injuries had been reported, according to data published based on information from the Ministry of Interior. The highest number of accidents was recorded in Sofia, Varna and Veliko Tarnovo.

The latest bulletin published by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection covers the 24-hour period of 20 November. The teams responded to 147 calls, extinguished 52 fires and carried out 89 rescue and assistance operations. There were no deaths or injuries in the fires, while 20 of the incidents resulted in direct material damage.