The future of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” has once again divided municipal councillors between the idea of a possible concession and calls for the actual problems in the network to be identified first and investments to begin. On 19 November, the Sofia Municipal Council approved the launch of negotiations with the World Bank Group to prepare an analysis of the company. The decision does not automatically mean that “Toplofikatsia Sofia” will be granted as a concession.

The analysis must cover the technical and financial condition of the municipal company, the regulatory framework and the possibilities for financial restructuring. Mayor Vasil Terziev said that the future management model had not been predetermined and that the necessary funds, financing options and interest from potential investors must first be clarified.

Municipal councillor Simeon Stavrev from PP-DB pointed to the frequent breakdowns as a sign of the critical condition of the district heating network. According to him, there are problems in areas such as “Mladost”, “Students’ Town”, “Iztok” and “Dianabad”. In his view, repairs should be carried out outside the heating season, and without substantial funds for infrastructure and new capacity, the breakdowns will not be overcome.

“With around 460,000 subscribers, the company is facing a serious financial imbalance,” Stavrev said. He pointed out that the 33% increase in the price of natural gas was further driving up the costs of producing heat.

Stavrev also drew attention to the terms of the company’s obligations to the Bulgarian Energy Holding and Bulgargaz. According to the data he presented, average interest rates are around 14%, while corporate loans carry approximately 4-5%. He gave the example of the contract with Botev, under which BGN 144 million in interest was paid in 2024. The sum represented 54% of all payments under the contract for the year.

GERB’s Dimitar Vuchev also described the financial condition of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” as dire. According to him, the social price of district heating for consumers does not correspond to the actual costs of producing it. Vuchev supported Vasil Terziev’s idea of granting the company as a concession, but expressed doubts that a private investor would be attracted given the accumulated debts and the current regulatory framework.

Stefan Spasov from “Save Sofia” took a different position. He said that the crisis was also the result of years of poor management decisions, while the proposed procedure did not provide enough information about the condition of the infrastructure.

“It is not enough to carry out only a financial and regulatory analysis without clarifying how serious the infrastructure problems are and where investment is most urgently needed,” Spasov said.

“Save Sofia” is insisting that the company’s management submit a business plan for 2027 to the Municipal Council as soon as possible. According to the group, this is necessary so that the repair of the district heating network can begin as early as next year.

Once the analysis has been prepared, the Municipal Council should have options for the company’s future, including restructuring, modernisation and the possible participation of a private operator. The expectation is that the proposals and scenarios will be prepared within seven to eight months. Until then, the dispute remains between two approaches – attracting a concessionaire or first technically and financially stabilising “Toplofikatsia Sofia”.