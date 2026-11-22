Motorcyclists from across the country and the Ombudsman’s institution are organizing a march against domestic violence in central Sofia. The initiative, held under the slogan „Home Is Love, Not Fear!“, begins at 11:00 a.m. outside the Ombudsman’s office at 22 „Georg Washington“ Street.

The march will continue to the garden in front of the former National Assembly building, near the „Sofia University“ metro station. Representatives of the Ombudsman’s institution, motorcycle clubs, the „St. Sofia“ Zonta Club, and organizations working to prevent violence and support people in vulnerable situations will take part.

As a sign of solidarity with victims, the motorcyclists will wear high-visibility vests bearing the words „Don’t Hit, Love!“. The organizers emphasize that domestic violence can affect women, children, men, older people, and people with disabilities, regardless of their social status.

„The home should be a place of safety, love, and support—not of fear, humiliation, and violence,“ the Ombudsman’s institution stated.

At 11:30 a.m., flowers will be handed out in the garden opposite the square as a symbol of solidarity, respect, and support. Parking has been arranged for participants in the motorcycle procession along the arc between „15 November“ Street and „Oborishte“ Street.