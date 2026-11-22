The National Assembly elected the 11 members of the parliamentary quota in the Supreme Judicial Council after a delay of more than four years. The chair of the parliamentary group of „Democratic Bulgaria“, Nadezhda Yordanova, described the procedure as the first case in which MPs did not vote for the candidates without a public discussion.

„For the first time, the National Assembly did not choose these people as „cats in a bag“.

According to Yordanova, there was a choice among 21 candidates, with the arguments in support of and criticism of each of them being discussed. Emil Dechev, Ivan Panchev, Kalin Batashki, Petyo Slavov, Tanya Radulovska and Tsvetko Lazarov were elected to the Judges’ College. The representatives of Parliament in the Prosecutors’ College are Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Ekaterina Getova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov.

There were 13 candidates for the six seats in the Judges’ College and eight for the five seats in the Prosecutors’ College. The election was held by a qualified majority, with each candidate requiring at least 160 votes.

The new SJC is now complete

On November 21, Petko Petkov was elected as a member of the SJC from the quota of investigating magistrates with 323 votes. Thus, the council’s composition was completed after prosecutors and judges had already elected their representatives. In the absence of an appeal, the new composition may be published in the „State Gazette“ at the beginning of December.

After taking office, the members will have to begin procedures for electing a prosecutor general and a chair of the Supreme Administrative Court.

DB proposes a 2.81% deficit in the 2027 Budget

Yordanova said that „Democratic Bulgaria“ does not support any of the three budgets presented by the „Radev“ cabinet. The party will insist that the deficit in the main budget be reduced from the proposed 4.24% to 2.81%.

Among the proposals is for the state to invest €1,000 for every newborn child through a mechanism called „Future Account“. The idea is for the funds to be managed in a way that allows them to grow. DB is also proposing higher tax relief for families with two and three children, as well as free sports and rehabilitation for children with motor problems, other health difficulties or excess weight.

Yordanova said the party would also continue to insist on reform of the TELK system. She clarified that it had not yet been determined which part of the budget could be supported at second reading.