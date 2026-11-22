More than 4,500 new trees will be planted in Sofia by the end of 2026, Mayor Vasil Terziev announced. The figure refers only to plantings in the city, while more than 14,000 saplings have been planted separately over the past two seasons in “Sofia’s New Forest” near Bankya.

The Sofia Municipality’s plans also include more than 20,000 perennial plants and ornamental shrubs, as well as more than 1,500 linear metres of new hedges. The figures include activities under various programmes and projects, including measures to improve air quality.

More perennial plants instead of seasonal flowers

The municipality is gradually reducing the share of seasonal flowers in favour of species that remain in the parks and gardens for years. Around 550,000 seasonal flowers were planted in 2024, their number exceeded 500,000 in 2025, while in 2026, 250,000 seasonal flowers and 70,000 tulip and daffodil bulbs were used.

Among the preferred perennial species are lavender, santolina, spiraea, photinia, juniperus, euonymus, privet and ornamental grasses. A new photinia hedge has already been planted along Bulgaria Boulevard, and it is expected to form a dense green strip next year.

Autumn maintenance in the parks

Daily maintenance of the parks and gardens is continuing alongside the planting work. Teams are clearing fallen leaves from the paths, collecting and transporting plant waste, servicing bins and removing dead and dangerous trees.

The work covers South Park, Borisova Garden, Vazrazhdane Park, the Military Academy Park, Prince’s Garden, West Park and the park near the National Palace of Culture. The main pedestrian paths are being cleaned as a priority, after which the teams move on to the inner areas.

“Autumn is also the time when work in the parks becomes particularly intensive. Huge quantities of leaves are collected, paths are cleaned, branches and plant waste are transported away, and dry and dangerous trees are removed. All of this must be completed before winter arrives,” Terziev said.

New equipment and reports of empty planting sites

For fieldwork, the aerial work platform of the Municipal Enterprise “Parks and City Gardens” has been restored to operation. It is used for pruning high branches and removing dangerous trees. Four new electric carts for collecting and transporting leaves, branches and waste are also already operating in the parks.

The teams also have mechanical and automatic leaf collectors, park sweepers and industrial pressure washers. The sweepers can also be equipped with compact snowploughs to clear the paths in winter.

The mayor urged citizens to submit reports through Call Sofia about empty planting sites and tree stumps left after trees have been cut down. According to him, these reports help the teams identify where work is needed and plan the next plantings.