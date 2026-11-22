The new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council has potential, but its members bear an enormous responsibility. Dr. Vladimir Nikolov, a prosecutor at the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office, said this on the “Metronome” programme on Focus Radio.

According to him, the election of the new composition has been long-awaited and marks the beginning of a period in which urgent decisions and serious work are needed. “The new composition must meet these expectations and restore the rule of law, professional ethics and morality,” Nikolov said.

The procedure for forming the new SJC concluded with the election of a representative of the investigators. On 21 November, Petko Stefanov Petkov, an investigator at the National Investigation Service, was elected with 323 votes out of a total of 363 valid ballots. A total of 378 of the 453 investigators eligible to vote took part in the election.

Before that, prosecutors elected four of their representatives, while judges elected six. The prosecutors’ vote concluded on 25 October, and the judges’ vote on 8 November. From the parliamentary quota, on 20 November the National Assembly elected six members of the Judges’ College and five members of the Prosecutors’ College.

A Different Professional Profile

Nikolov expects the new composition to be more diverse in terms of professional experience. In his view, it includes representatives of the magistrates’ communities, lawyers with an academic profile, people with experience in the executive branch, as well as a judge elected to the Prosecutors’ College.

He described this diversity as a potential advantage if the council members manage to work together. According to him, the differences in their backgrounds should be used to benefit the judicial system, while decisions should be made through dialogue and in compliance with the law and moral principles.

Call for Transparent Procedures

The prosecutor expressed hope that the new SJC would have no pre-agreed majorities, behind-the-scenes deals or appointment practices lacking principles. He insisted that decisions be made publicly in the council’s meeting hall, rather than under the influence of informal contacts.

The new SJC also faces procedures for electing the heads of key bodies in the judicial system – the Prosecutor General and the presidents of the supreme courts. Nikolov noted that the election of the Prosecutor General requires 13 votes, which, in his view, calls for dialogue between the different groups on the council.

He expects the procedures to be transparent and for the candidates’ professional qualities, backgrounds and strategies to prevail. Nikolov also called on the magistrates’ community, the media and the public to monitor the work of the new SJC and insist that its decisions be made within the framework of the law.

Sources: focus-news.net