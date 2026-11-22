Dr. Selahattin Akca, one of the most seriously injured people in the pile-up on the Trakia Motorway, is due to be discharged from hospital. The infectious disease specialist underwent three surgeries and spent three days in intensive care after the accident, in which 13 people were killed.

On November 10, Akca was travelling to his next shift at the Children’s Hospital in Burgas. Because of the dense fog, he considered turning back to Plovdiv, but continued driving at a speed of just over 100 km/h. A little later, he saw a truck in front of him.

„I wanted to swerve to the left, and the truck blocked the road. I could see that there were more impacts. I realised that I had crashed and that people were still coming towards us and would hit us,“ Dr. Akca told BNT.

His car was left trapped under the truck. The doctor managed to get out of the wrecked vehicle on his own and move to the guardrail, where he waited for help.

„With my left leg, I hit the door on my side three or four times and fell because I could not feel my other limbs. And I simply waited there,“ he said.

The first person to reach him was a nurse who was also travelling to work. She bandaged him and helped him until the other medical teams arrived.

A lengthy recovery lies ahead

„She bandaged me and helped with everything. I am also very grateful to her from the bottom of my heart! My colleagues really helped me,“ the doctor said.

Dr. Valentin Milev, head of the Intensive Care Department at the Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas, said that Akca is now stable.

„He was in severe traumatic shock. He is currently stable. Tomorrow he will be discharged from the Orthopaedics and Traumatology Department and admitted to the Physiotherapy Clinic, where his recovery will continue,“ Dr. Milev said.

Thoracic surgeon Dr. Dimo Mitev described the patients’ recovery as an important moment for the medical team. Meanwhile, doctors are also seeing hope for the 62-year-old Romanian citizen who had been in a medically induced coma for days.

Sources: bntnews.bg