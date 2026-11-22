An orange alert for strong winds is in effect in 17 regions of Bulgaria on November 23, while a yellow alert has been issued for 11 other regions. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warns that the wind will strengthen as a cold atmospheric front passes through.

During the night and on Monday morning, the wind will be from the southwest, but in the afternoon it will shift to the northwest. In the areas under an orange alert, wind speeds may reach 20-29 m/s, with gusts of 32 m/s, or around 115 km/h.

“As the cold atmospheric front passes, the wind will shift to the northwest and strengthen further,” the NIMH warns.

Rainfall is expected overnight in western and central Bulgaria, with thunderstorms also possible in northwestern Bulgaria. During the day, the area affected by precipitation will spread to the eastern regions as well. Thunderstorms and conditions conducive to hail are forecast in southeastern Bulgaria.

Temperatures will reach 15-20 degrees before noon, but will begin to drop rapidly after the front passes. In some areas of the higher western fields, rain will temporarily turn to snow. It will rain in the mountains, and above 1,800 metres it will snow, with the snow line gradually falling.

Cold Snap and Below-Freezing Temperatures

On Tuesday, November 24, it will remain windy and the influx of cold air will continue. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 3 and 2 degrees, while maximum temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees. On Wednesday, the wind will weaken, but morning temperatures in some valleys will fall to minus 6 to minus 7 degrees.

From Thursday, the weather will deteriorate again. During the night leading into November 26, snowfall will begin in western Bulgaria. By noon, in northwestern Bulgaria and the higher fields, snow will turn to rain, increasing the risk of icy conditions. During the day, precipitation will spread across most of southern Bulgaria.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be precipitation across almost the entire country, mainly rain, while in northwestern Bulgaria it will be rain and snow. On Sunday, November 29, as temperatures drop again, rain will turn to snow almost everywhere in northern Bulgaria and in the higher fields. In the Upper Thracian Plain, along the Struma Valley and on the Black Sea coast, precipitation will remain in the form of rain.

Sources: bta.bg, focus-news.net