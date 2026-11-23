Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil will celebrate the Divine Liturgy for the feast of Saint Alexander Nevsky at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Sofia. The service begins at 9:30 a.m., while the patriarch is expected to be welcomed in front of the church at around 9:00 a.m.

On November 23, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the feast of Saint Alexander Nevsky, after whom the Patriarchal Cathedral is named. During the liturgy, a prayer will also be offered for the repose of Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech, who died on November 22 after a short illness.

Prayer for the late Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech

Metropolitan Gavriil was admitted to the Military Medical Academy on November 4 with a diagnosis of acute pancreatitis. His death was announced by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate.

In Lovech, the public viewing of the metropolitan is scheduled for November 23 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of „Saints Cyril and Methodius“. The Holy Synod is expected to hold an extraordinary meeting to determine the date of the funeral service.

The cathedral marked a century since its consecration

On November 23, 2024, Patriarch Daniil celebrated a solemn Divine Liturgy marking the 100th anniversary of the church’s consecration. The centenary fell on September 12, 2024, but the commemoration was held on the cathedral’s winter feast day.

At the time, the patriarch recalled that the foundation stone of the church was laid in 1882, while construction began in 1904 and was completed in 1912. Another 12 years were needed to complete the interior decoration before its consecration in 1924.

„This was a feat and an act of heroism at the time; with such precision and responsibility, the Church leadership, the architects, the builders and the state managed to create this splendor and magnificence in such a short time,“ Patriarch Daniil said in 2024.

Sources: bta.bg