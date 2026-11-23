Four populated areas in Pavlikeni Municipality have been without bus service to the municipal center, Veliko Tarnovo and neighboring settlements for eight years. Residents of Vishovgrad and Rositsa rely on taxis, relatives and neighbors to get to a doctor, a pharmacy, the market or an administrative service.

The problem is particularly serious for elderly people and those without a personal vehicle. In Rositsa, Mayor Aydan Yumerov says that seven or eight widows seek help from relatives and neighbors when they need to travel to the city.

“There are seven or eight widows who do not have their own transport and turn to relatives and neighbors,” says Aydan Yumerov, mayor of Rositsa.

Residents insist that there should be a connection to Pavlikeni at least once a week. Tuesday is market day, and people want to buy food, visit a pharmacy and take care of their administrative tasks. The lack of bus service also affects people working in Veliko Tarnovo who do not have a personal vehicle.

A taxi is the only alternative

Residents of Vishovgrad are also forced to seek individual transport. Krum Dimitrov says that elderly people travel by taxi or with whatever means they manage to find. According to him, young residents without a personal vehicle find it difficult to get to their jobs in Veliko Tarnovo.

British settler Andy Searle points out that without a car, even buying cheaper food and paying household bills become a problem. He says a taxi now costs 10 euros, whereas years ago the same journey cost 10 leva.

The municipality cannot find a carrier

Regular bus service is available on the main routes, but routes to the small populated areas remain without carriers because of the low number of passengers. Pavlikeni Mayor Emanuel Manolov says that the annual public tenders attract no bidders.

“Every year we hold a public tender, but no candidates from the transport companies show up,” Manolov says.

According to him, a solution could be found if the state subsidized unprofitable routes based on uniform criteria. He believes this would attract carriers willing to provide the service.

The problem is not limited to the Pavlikeni area. Data collected from municipalities in February 2026 show that 738 populated areas in Bulgaria have no public transport. The proposed solution is a combination of state funding for loss-making routes and changes to transport schemes so that the needs of small populated areas and their new residents can be taken into account.

Sources: euronews.bg, btv.bg