The Road Infrastructure Agency warned drivers to be prepared for winter conditions due to the expected cold snap, rainfall and subzero temperatures in the morning hours. Under these conditions, icy patches may form on the roads.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urged drivers to set out with tires suitable for the season, drive at an appropriate speed and maintain the necessary distance. The agency reminded drivers that changing weather conditions may worsen traction on the road surface, especially in the early hours of the day.

Mountain passes and high-altitude areas are a priority

Since mid-November, the national road network has been operating under a winter maintenance regime. Regional road administrations are monitoring the current weather conditions in order to organize timely treatment of road surfaces when necessary.

Mountain passes and high-altitude areas are treated as a priority, as the risk of icy conditions and worsening road conditions is higher there.

Sofia Municipality is expected to present a briefing on Sofia’s preparedness for the upcoming winter season.

Sources: nova.bg