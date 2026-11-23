The Initiative Committee for the Introduction of Electronic Voting in Bulgaria and Abroad has sent an updated audit and invitations for working meetings to state institutions, its chair Ivanka Ivanova told FAKTI. The committee is calling for amendments to the Election Code, an electronic application for remote voting, and the updating of voter rolls by linking them to the national “Population” database.

According to the information provided by Ivanova, the documents were addressed to the National Assembly, the Council of Ministers, the Presidency, the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Central Election Commission. Incoming reference numbers from the Bulgarian diplomatic missions in Madrid and Barcelona were also cited.

What the official data shows

The CEC reported 1,525,034 voters in the first round of the presidential election on 25 October 2026 and 1,902,933 voters in the runoff on 1 November. Iliana Iotova was declared elected president, while Kiril Valchev was declared vice president.

The Council of Ministers approved a budget estimate of €116.928 million for holding the elections on 25 October. Subsequently, the government also reported additional expenses of more than €10 million related to machine voting, election materials, and data processing.

On this basis, the committee has made its own calculation of the costs of the physical voting model for the period 2021–2026 and cites a total amount of €774.76 million. However, the materials provided contain no single official report confirming this amount as a consolidated expense for all the elections, machines, repairs, warehouses, and partial local elections listed.

Reference to the 2015 referendum

The initiative committee links its proposal to the national referendum on remote electronic voting. It was held on 25 October 2015, and 1,883,411 citizens answered “Yes” to the question. Turnout, however, was below the statutory threshold, meaning the result did not acquire binding force.

In the text provided, the referendum is described as a vote in which nearly 1.9 million people simultaneously supported remote electronic voting and majority voting. Official data show that the question formulated in 2015 concerned remote electronic voting, not a majoritarian electoral system.

What the committee proposes

The proposals include introducing an electronic application for remote voting, a unified digital voting system, repeated voting on election day, and the optimization of small polling stations. The committee claims that such a model would reduce logistical costs and increase voter turnout, but the forecasts of €117 million in savings, €140 million in saved travel expenses, and turnout rising above 60 percent are estimates by the initiative itself, rather than officially adopted state calculations.

“A healthy state needs stable governance, not elections every six months costing €774.76 million,” the Initiative Committee states.

Ivanka Ivanova says she is planning working discussions in Sofia between 13 December 2026 and 28 January 2027, with the main meeting window set for 14–18 December. According to her, the aim is to establish a joint expert group involving representatives of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, the CEC, the National Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the initiative committee.

At present, the confirmed official data show the amount of the approved budget estimate for the presidential election and the election results. The remaining financial estimates, forecasts of the impact of electronic voting, and claims of institutional support should be regarded as positions and proposals of the initiative committee until they are backed by decisions, official reports, or legislative action.