ERM Zapad informs customers that maintenance of the overhead power lines supplying the Kokalyane HPP will be carried out on 25 and 26 November 2026. The work on the power lines requires a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in parts of Pancharevo District, Sofia Municipality.

Due to the maintenance of the energy facilities and the change in the power supply scheme for consumers, disruptions to the electricity supply are possible from 25 to 26 November 2026 inclusive in the villages of Bistritsa, Dolni Pasarel, German, Lozen, Kokalyane and Pancharevo in Pancharevo District, Sofia Municipality.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize the inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are forthcoming, their duration, and whether a specific address falls within their scope can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the “Outages" section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Fast and convenient access to real-time information about power supply outages is provided by Electrohold’s new digital service – a chatbot on Viber through which consumers can check for outages – both planned and emergency ones, using a customer number or a metering point number. The chatbot can be found by entering “electrohold" or “electrohold" in the Viber search bar.