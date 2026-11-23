The major changes in the judicial system are yet to come, and amendments to the Judicial System Act are expected to be submitted to the National Assembly soon. Miroslav Ivanov of We Continue the Change said this on the Bulgarian National Television program “The Day Begins.” According to him, the capture of the system and the corrupt practices in appointments continue to be among the main problems.

“Judicial reform is a pillar of public relations. Judicial reform is a process that must never stop,” Ivanov said. He pointed out that steps had already been taken in the National Assembly to improve the judicial system, but in his view the most significant changes are still to come.

Criticism of appointments and competitions

Ivanov identified the capture of the judicial system as the main problem. He said that the current composition of the Supreme Judicial Council had continued its work for almost two terms and that the processes in the system had been a projection of political ambitions.

Among the practices he cited was the secondment of judges close to administrative heads. Ivanov described the filling of the system with “convenient” personnel as another corrupt model.

“The corrupt competitions—we have not one or two corrupt competitions, about which it is common knowledge that the cases had been decided in advance, respectively, the competitions are rigged, the examination panels are not objective but biased in favor of certain personnel,” Miroslav Ivanov said.

According to him, these practices must be stopped through amendments to the Judicial System Act.

The election of a prosecutor general will be the first test

Ivanov acknowledged that there was a risk that the change in the composition of the SJC would not automatically lead to a change in the way the system operates.

“Those elected to the SJC must emancipate themselves from the people who elected them,” he said.

The representative of We Continue the Change pointed out that the candidates supported by the party had been representatives of civil society organizations with which the formation had not been previously acquainted. He expressed hope that the members of the new composition would take action to bring about change.

“Does the possibility exist that the system will remain as it is—of course. Can it change—there is hope,” Ivanov said.

According to him, the first major test for the new SJC will be the election of a prosecutor general. Ivanov also said that, in connection with the 2027 local elections, We Continue the Change had not yet discussed names for a candidate for mayor of Sofia.

Sources: bntnews.bg