The new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council faces its first major test – the elections for prosecutor general and president of the Supreme Administrative Court. The council was completed after more than four years of an overdue term, while the parliamentary quota was elected on Friday following an agreement reached between the governing parties and „We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria“.

The question of whether this marks the beginning of judicial reform and whether the new Supreme Judicial Council will manage to free itself from political and economic dependencies was discussed on bTV by lawyers Roman Vasilev and Lyudmil Rangelov and Ivan Bregov, head of the legal programme at the Institute for Market Economics.

The Election of Prosecutor General Will Demonstrate Its Independence

According to Ivan Bregov, completing the council is important because it restores the principle of fixed terms. In his words, however, the assessment of the new Supreme Judicial Council will depend on its decisions regarding the prosecutor general and the president of the Supreme Administrative Court.

Bregov said that the council was inheriting unresolved issues from the previous composition, which, in his view, had failed to trace the circles of influence in the judicial system. He pointed to political, economic and internal systemic centres of dependency, as well as people who had become leaders in the trading of influence.

Roman Vasilev described the two elections as a serious test. According to him, clear criteria for candidates must first be developed, without their depending on political deals. The way in which the Supreme Judicial Council’s committees are structured will also be important, particularly those responsible for personnel and disciplinary policy.

Lyudmil Rangelov expressed doubt that the new council would manage to free itself from political influence. In his words, the position of prosecutor general is so important that politicians will not miss the opportunity to exert pressure on members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

„The future prosecutor general must above all be honest, independent, competent and hard-working,“ Lyudmil Rangelov said.

The lawyer believes that a candidate with a political past would find it difficult to free himself from the influence of the force thanks to which he had reached the position. As a suitable profile, he pointed to a person around 50 years of age, with academic experience, a serious professional background and proven competence, who has no direct dependence on political circles.

Questions Remain Surrounding the Notary and the Euro

The discussion also raised the question of whether the cases linked to Martin Bozhanov – the Notary, and Petyо Petrov – the Euro, would be clarified. Ivan Bregov said that so far there had been „enormous effort to prevent this from happening“.

As an example, he cited the actions of the previous Supreme Judicial Council, challenged by the justice minister and related to the leadership of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, as well as information about joint trips and close ties between representatives of the prosecution service. According to Bregov, these circumstances must be investigated.

Lyudmil Rangelov stressed that the Supreme Judicial Council itself did not have the operational capabilities to unravel such schemes. In his words, this could be done by the prosecutor general, prosecutors and the Ministry of the Interior.

Roman Vasilev also commented on the proposed legislative amendments, which, under certain conditions, provide for the temporary suspension of a magistrate until the conclusion of criminal proceedings. He expressed a critical view of the model of a permanently operating Supreme Judicial Council and said that during the first two terms, when the council had not been permanently active, magistrates had been closer to judges, prosecutors and investigating magistrates.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg