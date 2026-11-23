Bulgaria’s child protection system is falling apart, while institutions often respond only after violence has already taken place. Former Social Affairs Minister Ivanka Shalapatova said this in an interview on bTV. Together with lawyer Yordanka Bekirska, she discussed the lack of prevention, society’s tolerance of risky behavior and institutional responsibility.

“My personal view, as someone who has worked for children’s rights for nearly 30 years, is that this is a choice made by our society. We choose not to have adequate policies for children. We choose violence and aggression,” Shalapatova said.

Early identification of risk is crucial

According to her, an effective child protection system must meet three basic conditions: identify risks in time, ensure low public tolerance for violence, and provide care both for victims and perpetrators.

“One criterion is for this system to respond early. The prerequisites for violence must be identified early enough so that, through the proper intervention of various state institutions, the family and the social environment, violence can be prevented,” she explained.

Shalapatova also linked aggression to alcohol and drug use. In her words, many perpetrators of violence have themselves experienced violence during childhood. As an additional factor, she pointed to the lack of sufficient opportunities for sports, culture and meaningful leisure activities.

Criticism of the police and legislation

Yordanka Bekirska warned of a sense of impunity, which she said was fueled by society’s tolerance of risky behavior.

“There is a sense of absolute impunity, and it stems from our overall tolerance of such behavior,” the lawyer commented.

She cited as an example alcohol consumption by 14-year-old children and the distribution of drugs via Telegram. According to Bekirska, legislation must be modernized with regard to antisocial acts and crimes committed by minors. However, she stressed that legislative changes would not be sufficient without public responsibility and the genuine enforcement of the rules.

The conversation also addressed a case in which police were called following a noise complaint, while information later emerged about violence against a minor. According to Bekirska, officers are not sufficiently prepared to recognize risky situations.

“If they are sufficiently trained to understand that this behavior could lead to something else, then they can intervene and prevent it,” she said.

Shalapatova insisted that the Minister of the Interior explain why no intervention followed in the case under discussion. She also called on the Ministry of Education to work on developing children’s knowledge and skills related to personal boundaries, bodily integrity and the recognition of violence.

According to the former Social Affairs Minister, the system lacks sufficient staff, and only one-third of those who remain are competent. She described the lack of consistent state policy and political will as the main reason for the problems. Shalapatova also noted that social work is not a regulated profession in the same way as teaching and medicine, which, in her view, contributes to the shortage of qualified professionals and to distrust in the system.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg