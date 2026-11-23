One-hour effective strikes have begun in key state administrations. Employees of the Social Assistance Agency were the first to stop work, with the actions organized by the Trade Union of Administrative Employees affiliated with the “Podkrepa” Confederation of Labour.

The main demand is for monthly salaries to be increased by €350. According to the organizers, this is necessary to compensate for accumulated inflation.

They demand the reinstatement of the seniority allowance

Other demands include the restoration of the additional remuneration for length of service and professional experience, known as the “seniority allowance,” as well as equal treatment for employees.

“Equal rights for all workers in Bulgaria”

This is one of the demands listed by the trade union as part of the protest actions.

Strikes to continue until December 1

One-hour strikes will be held every working day until December 1 in various key administrations. Following the employees of the Social Assistance Agency, the baton will be taken up by workers at the Employment Agency.

The strike actions concern the level of remuneration, the restoration of the seniority allowance and equal treatment for employees in the state administration.

Sources: bntnews.bg