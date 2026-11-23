Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and the US permanent representative to NATO, Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, discussed measures to strengthen defense along the Alliance’s Eastern Flank. The meeting took place during the American diplomat’s visit to Bulgaria at Stoyanov’s invitation.

The main focus of the talks was the increasingly complex security environment in the Black Sea. The two discussed additional support through NATO to address the growing challenges in the region.

“We truly appreciate the assistance from NATO and the United States, which responded very quickly to our request,” Dimitar Stoyanov said.

The minister thanked the allies for their swift response to Bulgaria’s request for assistance and for sending a P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft. He said the country is maintaining readiness to respond to various situations in the Black Sea, including the need to counter unmanned systems.

Stoyanov stressed that Bulgaria needs to accelerate the acquisition of air reconnaissance capabilities. They are intended to detect and monitor maritime drones.

F-16s, Strykers and NSM missiles discussed

Matthew Whitaker described the Black Sea as a clear example of the growing threats facing the allies. He expressed concern that the consequences of the war in Ukraine are already being felt beyond the immediate area of hostilities.

The talks also covered the projects to acquire F-16 fighter jets, Stryker combat vehicles and NSM anti-ship missiles. Stoyanov said it was important for Bulgaria that deliveries of the new equipment be accelerated so that the armed forces could acquire the necessary capabilities within a shorter timeframe.

“In 2027, I expect Bulgaria to sign two more agreements with the United States – for weapons for the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and for spare parts needed for their maintenance,” the minister said.

US expects a greater role from European allies

Whitaker welcomed Bulgaria’s commitment to increase its defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035.

Regarding the “NATO 3.0” concept, the American diplomat stressed that the United States is not withdrawing from the Alliance. He said European allies must take on greater responsibility for collective security, with the aim of achieving a more balanced distribution of commitments and strengthening NATO’s defense capabilities.

Sources: nova.bg