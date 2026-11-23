A tanker carrying nitric acid crashed on the road between Stara Zagora and Kazanlak, in the area of the bridge near the village of Zmeyovo. Traffic on the main road has been halted, and a traffic jam has formed in the area.

The incident was reported at 1:01 p.m. According to initial information, the tanker is carrying nitric acid, while diesel fuel is leaking from its fuel tank. A police team is at the scene.

“There are no casualties,” the Stara Zagora Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior told BTA.

A detour has been introduced

Drivers are being directed along a detour through the villages of Borilovo and Pryaporets toward Stara Zagora. The causes of the crash have not yet been specified, nor has a timeframe been given for the restoration of traffic.

Sources: novini.bg