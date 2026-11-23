Twenty-one of the 22 attacks against commercial vessels off Bulgaria and Romania have been linked to Russian forces, according to an assessment by British maritime security company Ambrey Analytics. Moscow denies carrying out the attacks and does not take responsibility for them.

The data was presented by Thomas Alexa, a senior analyst at Ambrey Analytics, in an interview with bTV. According to him, the Russian military was linked to nine attacks against ships in the area in October.

“Of the 22 attacks against ships off Bulgaria and Romania, we attribute 21 of them to Russian forces,” Alexa said. He specified that in several cases, video footage showed the weapons system used, allowing analysts to make a highly probable assessment that it was a Russian system.

The attacks have shifted toward the Danube Delta

According to Alexa, the rerouting of commercial shipping routes is the main reason the attacks have moved closer to the Bulgarian and Romanian coastlines. After the decline in trade through Ukraine’s seaports, shipping shifted toward the ports in the Danube Delta.

“They are following the ships and trying to disrupt trade,” the analyst said. According to him, the aim is to weaken Ukraine’s ability to export grain and agricultural produce, as well as to import energy resources.

Of a total of 22 ships hit in the area of Bulgaria, Romania and the ports in the Danube Delta, Ambrey has established links to visits to Ukrainian ports in 2026. The analysis took into account the capabilities required to carry out the attack, the circumstances and the presumed motive.

Increase in strikes and risks to shipping

Between May and October, a total of 317 vessels were hit in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. By comparison, the number was 74 during the previous six months.

On Monday and Tuesday alone, two commercial vessels were hit in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, and 31 sailors were rescued. Meanwhile, an increasing number of commercial ships are using the territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to avoid areas with high insurance risks.

Alexa warned that the busy maritime corridors shared by commercial, fishing and recreational vessels are further complicated by persistent GPS signal disruptions. This increases the risk of collisions, groundings and damage to maritime infrastructure.

“The most realistic scenario for Bulgaria according to Ambrey’s current assessment is an attack in territorial waters that would result in a significant oil spill or environmental damage,” Alexa said. He identified accidental damage to infrastructure as another risk resulting from increased maritime traffic.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg