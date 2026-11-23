The chief engineer of a tanker flying the flag of the Bahamas has died following a medical evacuation near Varna. The seafarer was transported to the area of the Port of Varna’s Maritime Station aboard the SPASITEL 1 boat operated by the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”.

Initially, Maritime reported: “The seafarer’s condition is currently unknown”. It later became clear that he had died after being brought ashore. According to Maritime, the ambulance arrived more than 10 minutes after the seafarer had been transported to the Maritime Station.

So far, the cause of his medical condition, the exact time of death and whether an investigation has been launched into the case have not been reported. The name of the tanker has also not been disclosed.

The medical evacuation was carried out by a boat operated by the “Maritime Administration” after a distress call was received reporting that a crew member aboard the vessel needed urgent medical assistance.

Sources: maritime.bg